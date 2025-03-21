Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,849 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Fortrea by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,908,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,161,000 after buying an additional 158,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortrea by 5,021,169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortrea by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,821,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortrea by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $8.77 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,018.72. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,029 shares of company stock worth $226,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTRE. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W cut Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

