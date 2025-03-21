Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 857.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,073 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

