Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $373.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

