Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBTC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $488.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

