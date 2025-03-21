Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 186,281 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,281 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. News Co. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Report on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.