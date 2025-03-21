Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.62.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

