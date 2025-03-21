Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Trimmed by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 521,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after buying an additional 427,667 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $151.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

