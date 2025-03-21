Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Sells $98,312.50 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %
MRVL opened at $70.49 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.