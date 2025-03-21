Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Sells $98,312.50 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

MRVL opened at $70.49 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

