McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,470,000 after buying an additional 80,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $307.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.26. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.