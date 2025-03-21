McEwen Mining FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McEwen Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.3 %

MUX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

