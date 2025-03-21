MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Cut by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

