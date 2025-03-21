Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 20th

Beacon Roofing Supply, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a market capitalization that falls between small cap and large cap companies—typically in the range of about $2 billion to $10 billion, though the exact cutoffs may vary. They are often seen as offering a balance of growth potential and risk, combining the opportunity for expansion seen in smaller companies with some of the stability of more established, larger enterprises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

BECN stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.82. 19,564,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 63,592,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,555,181. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. 149,998,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,402,438. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

