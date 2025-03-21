Mindset Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,796 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

