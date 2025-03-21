Mindset Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock worth $40,508,877. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $895.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

