Mindset Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 440,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,482,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 290,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

