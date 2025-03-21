Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,045,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

