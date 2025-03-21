Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,239,000 after buying an additional 1,851,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,906,000 after acquiring an additional 341,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,242,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,458,000 after purchasing an additional 326,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.