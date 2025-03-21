Morgan Stanley Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $112.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.32.

MU opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after acquiring an additional 888,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after acquiring an additional 726,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

