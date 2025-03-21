Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $422.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.64. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.