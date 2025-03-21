MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.