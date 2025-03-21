MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UNH opened at $512.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.97. The company has a market cap of $468.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.