National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.00. 71,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 646,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several analysts have commented on NCMI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $554.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.19.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -52.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,536,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,250,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,483,691.52. This represents a 3.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

