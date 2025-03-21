Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 26,734 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $4,647,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,225,000 after acquiring an additional 142,776 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

