Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,489 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,507,000 after purchasing an additional 363,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 252,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 102,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,733 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $94.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.61. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.