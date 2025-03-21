Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 404,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 735,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,331,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

