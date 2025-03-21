Natixis Advisors LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $285.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $266.75 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.94 and its 200-day moving average is $367.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

