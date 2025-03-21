Natixis Advisors LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Alamo Group stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.36. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.74 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

