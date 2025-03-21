Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in nVent Electric by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in nVent Electric by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 151,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

