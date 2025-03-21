Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,797,000 after acquiring an additional 882,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,581,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KIM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

