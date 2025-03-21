Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 23,747 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,747 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

