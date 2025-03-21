Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 54,815 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.64 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 174.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Scotiabank raised their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

