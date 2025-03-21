Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NTZ stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

