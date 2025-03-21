Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northpointe Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, CEO Charles Alan Williams purchased 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $249,994.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $249,994.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vlieger Robert W. De II sold 50,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $689,105.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,827.68. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”). We operate our business primarily through our wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Northpointe Bank. We emphasize to our employees and clients that our specialized business lines differentiate us as a business that has the added benefit of being a bank.

