Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 1,093 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $217.82 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Read Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.