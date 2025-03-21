Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 1,093 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $217.82 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
