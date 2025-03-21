Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,686 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,809,000. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

