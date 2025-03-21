OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 89.4% annually over the last three years.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

