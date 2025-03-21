Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

