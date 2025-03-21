Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.3% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 282,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $351,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.