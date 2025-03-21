Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.
OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
