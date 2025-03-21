One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,606 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 775,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 600,923 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1,516.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 409,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 466.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 447,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 368,485 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 740,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 330,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,687,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.52.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.