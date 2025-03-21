One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $562.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $607.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

