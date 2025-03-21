One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.57. The company has a market cap of $275.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

