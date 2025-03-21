One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $223,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

