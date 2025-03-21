One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

