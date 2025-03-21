Oppenheimer Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 583,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,810. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

