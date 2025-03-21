Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $152.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.20.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

