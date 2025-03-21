Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.07 and a beta of 0.71. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 118,961 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

