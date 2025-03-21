Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

