OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 534 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $259.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

