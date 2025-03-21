OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 1,459 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,570,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 645,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,809.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 421,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

