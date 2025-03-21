OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $209,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Vale by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

